ADTN Boosts Fiber Connectivity in Rural North England: Stock to Gain?

ADTRAN, Inc. ADTN recently announced that the U.K.-based telecommunication company Quickline has selected ADTN’s advanced fiber access technology to expand network connectivity across rural and underserved regions in Yorkshire and Lincolnshire.



Installing fiber broadband infrastructure in rural areas is challenging and infeasible owing to a scattered population, high investment requirements, small market size and limited resources. However, ADTN’s SDX 6320 and 6330 Series of software-defined optical line terminals address this issue effectively. The compact, power-efficient solution allows operators to install, operate and scale up their network in a cost-efficient manner.



Modern digital society is more and more inclining towards high bandwidth intensive applications. Service providers need multi gigabit ethernet services while supporting mounting capex and opex costs to support this demand. ADTN’s next generation of multigigabit XGS-PON optical network terminal SDX631q matches these requirements. The solution offers multigigabit 2.5GbE services, delivering reliable and secure connectivity at homes and supporting high bandwidth-intensive use cases.



ADTRAN’s open and flexible solution suite seamlessly integrates with Quicklines’ existing network infrastructure. ADTN’s Mosaic CP empowers Quickline to efficiently control and manage its network operation and streamline and improve service delivery. Access to broadband connectivity will support a wide range of services, from e-learning, remote work and telemedicine to high-definition streaming and facilitate the digital transformation of local businesses.

Will This Partnership Drive ADTN’s Share Performance?

There is a growing trend worldwide of expanding network connectivity to remote and underserved areas to support digital services. ADTRAN’s XGS PON technology is well-equipped to deliver affordable and premium gigabit connectivity to hard-to-reach locations. This bodes well for long-term growth prospects.

ADTN’s Stock Price Performance

The stock has lost 38.4% over the past year against the industry’s growth of 42.9%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

