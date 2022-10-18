AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:ADTH) largest shareholders are private equity firms with 52% ownership, institutions own 24%

A look at the shareholders of AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTH) can tell us which group is most powerful. The group holding the most number of shares in the company, around 52% to be precise, is private equity firms. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

Institutions, on the other hand, account for 24% of the company's stockholders. Insiders often own a large chunk of younger, smaller, companies while huge companies tend to have institutions as shareholders.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about AdTheorent Holding Company.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About AdTheorent Holding Company?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in AdTheorent Holding Company. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at AdTheorent Holding Company's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in AdTheorent Holding Company. H.I.G. Growth Partners, LLC is currently the company's largest shareholder with 39% of shares outstanding. Meanwhile, the second and third largest shareholders, hold 13% and 9.3%, of the shares outstanding, respectively. In addition, we found that James Lawson, the CEO has 1.2% of the shares allocated to their name.

A more detailed study of the shareholder registry showed us that 2 of the top shareholders have a considerable amount of ownership in the company, via their 52% stake.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of AdTheorent Holding Company

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

We can see that insiders own shares in AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc.. As individuals, the insiders collectively own US$13m worth of the US$167m company. This shows at least some alignment, but we usually like to see larger insider holdings. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

With a 16% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over AdTheorent Holding Company. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Private Equity Ownership

Private equity firms hold a 52% stake in AdTheorent Holding Company. This suggests they can be influential in key policy decisions. Sometimes we see private equity stick around for the long term, but generally speaking they have a shorter investment horizon and -- as the name suggests -- don't invest in public companies much. After some time they may look to sell and redeploy capital elsewhere.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand AdTheorent Holding Company better, we need to consider many other factors. To that end, you should learn about the 2 warning signs we've spotted with AdTheorent Holding Company (including 1 which makes us a bit uncomfortable) .

If you are like me, you may want to think about whether this company will grow or shrink. Luckily, you can check this free report showing analyst forecasts for its future.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

