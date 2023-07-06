AdTheorent Holding (ADTH) Price Target Increased by 11.53% to 4.03

The average one-year price target for AdTheorent Holding (NASDAQ:ADTH) has been revised to 4.03 / share. This is an increase of 11.53% from the prior estimate of 3.61 dated June 1, 2023.
The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 2.78 to a high of 6.30 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 179.79% from the latest reported closing price of 1.44 / share.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 115 funds or institutions reporting positions in AdTheorent Holding. This is a decrease of 7 owner(s) or 5.74% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ADTH is 0.16%, an increase of 54.24%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.82% to 13,329K shares.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
Corbin Capital Partners holds 3,556K shares representing 4.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
Caz Investments holds 1,466K shares representing 1.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,461K shares, representing an increase of 0.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ADTH by 15.40% over the last quarter.
Palantir Technologies holds 924K shares representing 1.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,091K shares, representing a decrease of 18.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ADTH by 84.11% over the last quarter.
IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 720K shares representing 0.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 637K shares, representing an increase of 11.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ADTH by 20.22% over the last quarter.
Geode Capital Management holds 665K shares representing 0.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 628K shares, representing an increase of 5.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ADTH by 0.33% over the last quarter.
Additional reading:
- CERTIFICATE OF AMENDMENT SECOND AMENDED AND RESTATED CERTIFICATE OF INCORPORATION ADTHEORENT HOLDING COMPANY, INC.
- AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2023 Results and Reaffirms Full-Year 2023 Outlook
- JOINT FILING AGREEMENT
- AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Results and Provides First Quarter and Full-Year 2023 Guidance Reports double-digit growth in Connected Television (CTV) revenue and Active Customers; Disruptive product launc
- List of Subsidiaries
This story originally appeared on Fintel.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.