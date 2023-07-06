AdTheorent Holding (ADTH) Price Target Increased by 11.53% to 4.03

The average one-year price target for AdTheorent Holding (NASDAQ:ADTH) has been revised to 4.03 / share. This is an increase of 11.53% from the prior estimate of 3.61 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 2.78 to a high of 6.30 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 179.79% from the latest reported closing price of 1.44 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 115 funds or institutions reporting positions in AdTheorent Holding. This is a decrease of 7 owner(s) or 5.74% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ADTH is 0.16%, an increase of 54.24%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.82% to 13,329K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Corbin Capital Partners holds 3,556K shares representing 4.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Caz Investments holds 1,466K shares representing 1.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,461K shares, representing an increase of 0.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ADTH by 15.40% over the last quarter.

Palantir Technologies holds 924K shares representing 1.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,091K shares, representing a decrease of 18.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ADTH by 84.11% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 720K shares representing 0.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 637K shares, representing an increase of 11.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ADTH by 20.22% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 665K shares representing 0.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 628K shares, representing an increase of 5.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ADTH by 0.33% over the last quarter.

