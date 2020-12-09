AdTech platform PubMatic prices IPO above the range at $20

IPOs
PubMatic, which provides a platform that automates digital ad sales for online publishers, raised $118 million by offering 5.9 million shares (45% primary) at $20, above the range of $16 to $18. At pricing, the company raised 18% more in proceeds than anticipated to command a fully diluted market value of $1.1 billion.

PubMatic plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol PUBM. Jefferies and RBC Capital Markets acted as lead managers on the deal.

