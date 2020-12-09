PubMatic, which provides a platform that automates digital ad sales for online publishers, raised $118 million by offering 5.9 million shares (45% primary) at $20, above the range of $16 to $18. At pricing, the company raised 18% more in proceeds than anticipated to command a fully diluted market value of $1.1 billion.



PubMatic plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol PUBM. Jefferies and RBC Capital Markets acted as lead managers on the deal.



The article AdTech platform PubMatic prices IPO above the range at $20 originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



