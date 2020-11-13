AdTech platform provider PubMatic files for a $75 million IPO

IPOs

PubMatic, which provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables advertising transactions, filed on Friday with the SEC to raise up to $75 million in an initial public offering.

The company provides a specialized cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions. In September 2020, the platform processed approximately 134 billion ad impressions daily. By harnessing data assets and leveraging machine learning algorithms, PubMatic believes that it increases publisher revenue, advertiser return on investment (ROI), and marketplace liquidity, while improving the cost efficiency of its proprietary technology platform and its publishers’ and buyers’ businesses.

The Redwood City, CA-based company was founded in 2006 and booked $127 million in revenue for the 12 months ended September 30, 2020. It plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol PUBM. PubMatic filed confidentially on September 16, 2020. Jefferies and RBC Capital Markets are the joint bookrunners on the deal. No pricing terms were disclosed.

