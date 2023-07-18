News & Insights

US Markets

Adtech firm Aleph withdraws IPO filing

July 18, 2023 — 03:11 pm EDT

Written by Mehnaz Yasmin for Reuters ->

July 18 (Reuters) - Aleph Group Inc said on Tuesday it had filed to withdraw its IPO plans, citing "public interest and the protection of investors," more than a year after the digital advertising firm submitted paperwork to go public.

Emerging markets-focused Aleph, which helps large digital platforms connect with advertisers and customers, counts Meta Platforms META.O, Spotify Technology SPOT.N and Microsoft Corp MSFT.O-owned LinkedIn among its customers.

Founded in 2005 as IMS Internet Media Services, Aleph was valued at $2 billion in 2021 after private equity firm CVC Capital Partners bought a stake worth $470 million.

U.S. initial public offerings have seen a recent spurt after more than a year of lull as hefty interest rate hikes and worries of a recession dented investor appetite for new listings.

(Reporting by Mehnaz Yasmin in Bengaluru Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((Mehnaz.Yasmin@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SPOT
MSFT

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.