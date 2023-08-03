Adtec Plasma Technology (TYO:6668) Price Target Increased by 9.76% to 2,295.00

The average one-year price target for Adtec Plasma Technology (TYO:6668) has been revised to 2,295.00 / share. This is an increase of 9.76% from the prior estimate of 2,091.00 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 2,121.00 to a high of 2,520.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 44.43% from the latest reported closing price of 1,589.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 11 funds or institutions reporting positions in Adtec Plasma Technology. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 6668 is 0.00%, a decrease of 17.10%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.24% to 41K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Japanese Small Company Series holds 25K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Vector Equity Portfolio Shares holds 4K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Small Cap Growth Portfolio Institutional Class holds 2K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Sustainability Core 1 Portfolio Shares holds 2K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 2K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.