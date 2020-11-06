Adtalem's (ATGE) Stock Up on Q1 Earnings & Revenue Beat

Adtalem Global Education Inc. ATGE reported solid results for first-quarter fiscal 2021, wherein earnings and revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate, as well as improved year over year. Shares of the company gained 3.4% in the after-hours trading session on Nov 5, post the earnings release.



For the quarter under review, adjusted earnings came in at 78 cents per share, which handily beat the consensus mark of 36 cents by 116.7%. The metric also increased 129% year over year.

Revenues & Operating Discussion

Revenues of $268.2 million beat the consensus mark by 4.7% and increased 5.4% year over year owing to enrollment growth at Chamberlain, as well as solid revenue improvement in Financial Services. For the fiscal first quarter, enrollment of new and total students grew 12.2% and 10.8% year over year, respectively.



Adjusted operating income from continuing operations of $54.4 million increased 97.7% year over year, given increased revenues across the organization, cost efficiencies and lower variable expenses.

Segment Details

Medical and Healthcare: Revenues in the segment grew 5.5% from the year-ago figure to $218.8 million.



In Chamberlain, revenues grew 14.8% year over year. New and total student enrollment for the September session increased 13.2% and 11.9% year over year, respectively.



Medical and Veterinary schools’ revenues decreased 6.5% year over year, mostly due to COVID-19-led reduced clinical weeks at the medical schools and the loss of housing revenues. Enrollment of new students grew 5.5%, while that of total students was up 4.3% year over year. Adjusted operating income in the segment was $53 million, up 85.2% from the prior-year level on strong enrollment trends at Chamberlain, lower campus-related variable costs and efficiency measures.



Financial Services: Revenues in the segment totaled $49.4 million, up 4.9% year over year, given higher revenues at OnCourse Learning. Revenues at Becker increased year over year due to growth in both CPA and continuing education program offerings. However, ACAMS revenues decreased from the prior-year quarter due to lower revenues from virtual conferences than in-person conferences. Adjusted operating income increased 111.5% from the prior-year quarter to $8.7 million.

Liquidity & Cash Flow

As of Sep 30, 2020, Adtalem had cash and cash equivalents of $561.2 million compared with $500.5 million at fiscal 2020-end. For the fiscal first quarter, cash provided by operating activities totaled $79.9 million compared with $47.5 million in the year-ago period.

Guidance

For fiscal 2021, Adtalem expects revenue growth of 5-7% and earnings per share from continuing operations (excluding special items) within 25-30%.

Zacks Rank & Peer Releases

