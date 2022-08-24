Adtalem's (ATGE) RUSM Partners With Bethune-Cookman University

Adtalem Global Education Inc.’s ATGE medical and veterinary school, Ross University School of Medicine (“RUSM”), partnered with Bethune-Cookman University (“B-CU”) to expand to more medical aspirants. Students will be eligible for direct admission and scholarships to RUSM to pursue a medical degree.



The scholarship is available to B-CU pre-health medical students and alumni that have graduated in the past five years. The scholarship will cover tuition and housing cost for the first semester and the flight expenses to attend the same.



Heidi Chumley, M.D., M.B.A, dean of RUSM, "RUSM is committed to advancing representation in medicine and preparing future physicians who will contribute to a just and effective healthcare system for those in the communities they serve. This partnership with B-CU supports our shared goal of expanding educational access and opportunity, to ensure a pathway for potential doctors from diverse backgrounds to pursue their passion."



Shares of this leading education provider gained 0.82% on Aug 23.



Moreover, RUSM is keenly working to combat critical healthcare workforce shortages by training students in different communities. Culturally competent care improves health outcomes and quality of care. Per the study, there will be an estimated shortage of up to 139,000 physicians by 2033 in the United States. RUSM is planning to fill widespread physician shortages by achieving strong residency placements with a 95% first-time eligible residency attainment rate for 2021-22 graduates and expected graduates (as of April 5, 2022).



Based in in Daytona Beach, FL, B-CU is a historically Black college and university (HBCU). The mission of B-CU is to educate a diverse community of learners to become responsible, productive citizens and solution seekers through the promotion of faith, scholarship, creative endeavors, leadership, and service.



RUSM’s student population currently includes 16% Black or African American students, which outpaces U.S. medical schools’ 11.3% population. In 2022, 73 Black and 43 Latinx RUSM graduates secured residency positions.

Business Combinations to Drive Performance

Adtalem has been gaining from various strategic initiatives. The company will emphasize on partnering with corporations, hospitals, government agencies and professional organizations to design education programs to teach new skills to employees. Also, more short-term programs will be introduced that are more directly aimed at meeting student’s preferences and employer’s needs. It keeps on collaborating with different institutions to boost student enrollment.



Also, it keeps on introducing new degree programs and campuses in order to better serve students. It ensures a balanced focus on investment initiatives to deliver direct returns to shareholders.



Shares of this Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) company have gained 32.7% this year against the industry’s 7.4% decline. The above-mentioned initiatives and the recent move will further aid its share price performance and profitability going forward.



