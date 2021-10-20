Adtalem's (ATGE) Chamberlain Partners Emory for Nursing

Chamberlain University — part of Adtalem Global Education Inc. ATGE — has partnered with the most comprehensive academic healthcare system in Georgia, namely Emory Healthcare, to motivate eligible nurses to pursue their BSN degree with the help of Emory’s Employee Education Plan and the Chamberlain University Advancing Care Together Grant.



Chamberlain — which has the largest nursing school within the United States — has been addressing the rising need for nurses and other healthcare professionals as well as the increasing roles they play in the healthcare industry. It is also working toward increasing the number of baccalaureate-prepared nurses throughout the United States to 80% from the current level of 56%.



Karen Cox, PhD, RN, FACHE, FAAN, president of Chamberlain, said, "Chamberlain University is committed to addressing workforce needs through access to high-quality education, and we are pleased to launch this initiative with Emory Healthcare that encourages a culture of lifelong learning for all nurses." He continued, "This collaborative effort is designed to ensure a more streamlined pathway for nurses to attain their BSN degree, which in turn supports advanced quality of patient care for the communities they serve."

Chamberlain University has a 130-year history of excellence in healthcare education and has been undertaking initiatives to meet workforce needs in nursing. Earlier to this, it launched a student loan reimbursement program with LCMC Health in Louisiana, and partnered with the Association of periOperative Registered Nurses and three healthcare systems, including Emory, for a specialty badge in perioperative nursing.

Initiatives to Drive Performance

Adtalem has been gaining from various strategic initiatives. The company keeps on introducing new degree programs and campuses in order to better serve students. It ensures a balanced focus on investment initiatives to deliver direct returns to shareholders.



In particular, Chamberlain remains well positioned to gain from the growing demand for nurses and the increasing roles they play in the healthcare industry. The recent move will help the company capitalize on this supply-demand imbalance in nursing and the broader healthcare industry. It is optimistic about the demand trend in the medical and healthcare segment from both students and employees.



For fourth-quarter fiscal 2021, Medical and Healthcare revenues increased 5.7% year over year driven by a 5.3% rise in revenues at Chamberlain. Revenues at segment were driven by a persistent increase in new and total enrollments.



Coming to price performance, shares of the company have gained 35.2% in the past year against the industry’s 67.2% decline. The above-mentioned initiatives and the recent move will further aid its share price performance and profitability going forward.

