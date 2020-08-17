Adtalem's ACAM Unit Partners With ElephantThink for ING

Association of Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialists or ACAMS, a member of Adtalem Global Education Inc. ATGE, has teamed up with ElephantThink to deliver its first totally online web-based compliance coaching program for Dutch banking group ING. Notably, ElephantThink is an Artificial Intelligence or AI company that focuses on algorithms and models.



With this partnership, ING employees will receive a multi-lingual SaaS solution offering mobile and web-based access to equip recipients with core competencies required to perform analysis, onboarding and anti-money laundering prevention roles.



This training is set to be delivered digitally via e-learning on the ElephantThink Smart Learning Platform. It is accessible in nine languages - English, Dutch, French, German, Italian, Romanian, Spanish, Turkish and Polish. Learners will be able to access the web-based learning curriculum supported by a companion mobile application that includes gamification elements to drive engagement and information retention. Qualifying ING employees will get a verifiable digital certificate upon completion of their training.



ACAMS’ dedication to enhance knowledge, skills and expertise in anti-money laundering and financial crime detection, along with prevention professionals bode well. Notably, the Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialist or CAMS certificate and ACAMS advanced certifications are recognized as industry leaders in AML certifications across the world.



ACAMS has been enhancing its product set to serve employer partners with a more comprehensive set, solution set across compliance and risk and broader advisory services, more expansive language and regionalized offerings, as well as more valuable benchmarking through industry engagement and thought leadership.

