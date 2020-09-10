Adtalem to Fortify Anti-Financial Crime Compliance With CTMA

Association of Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialists (“ACAMS”), part of Adtalem Global Education Inc.’s ATGE Financial Services unit, has launched a Certified Transaction Monitoring Associate (“CTMA”) program.



The first-ever transaction monitoring-focused certificate program, which is starting this November, will be helpful for early career professionals and their supervisors. CTMA will help compliance staff in reviewing, investigating and escalating the transactional alerts that may require the filing of suspicious activity reports.



During the course period, students will learn the use of rules and other parameters to generate alerts on transactions linked to an array of customer types and products at various points of client engagement. Post completion, they will be able to bifurcate between valid and false positives; analyze fluctuations in alert volumes; investigate transactional activity for red flags; and create audit trails that document the rationales behind decisions to escalate or clear alerts. Importantly, students pursuing this course will be given a study guide, digital flashcards, online practice questions and a practice exam.



Adtalem has been addressing the need for anti-financial crime compliance globally over the past several years. It launched the CKYCA program in July and Certified Global Sanctions Specialist certification earlier this year.



Acquired by Adtalem in July 2016, ACAMS is the largest international membership organization dedicated to enhance knowledge, skills and expertise of anti-money laundering or AML, and financial crime detection and prevention professionals.



In fiscal 2020, its Financial Services unit’s revenues grew 11% year over year. However, owing to COVID-19 impacts on ACAMS and Becker, fourth-quarter fiscal 2020 revenues declined 9.7% from the prior year. ACAMS witnessed cancellation of in-person conferences.







Shares of Adtalem have declined 7.7% in the past three months against the industry’s 11.3% growth. The company has been recording lower profits over the last few quarters mainly due to certain restructuring charges related to the closing of the Ross University School of Medicine campus in Dominica and real estate consolidations. Also, it has been grappling with increased marketing-related expenses.



Nevertheless, collaborations and strategic initiatives taken up by Adtalem will probably help it spur growth and regain momentum.

