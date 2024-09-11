Adtalem Teams Up With Hippocratic AI to Offer New Curriculum

Adtalem Global Education Inc. ATGE and Hippocratic AI, Inc. have come together to develop an extensive educational curriculum to train and certify clinicians on the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in healthcare.



ATGE is optimistic about this collaboration since it coincides with its aim to offer students both the education and technological skills required to mold them into practice-ready clinicians.

More on ATGE’s Partnership

Adtalem’s collaboration with Hippocratic AI will develop a curriculum to integrate nurses’ practical experience with the advanced capabilities of AI. This will offer healthcare professionals the essential skills to effectively gauge, navigate and ethically use AI tools in patient care, thereby bridging the gap between technology and clinical practice. Combining clinical knowledge with technological innovation in today’s healthcare environment is the objective of this curriculum.



With AI becoming an important part of the healthcare industry, the curriculum and the certification offered through this strategic collaboration will ensure that the professionals stay at the forefront of the industry through the effective use and supervision of AI systems in healthcare environments.



The topics planned to be covered under this collaborative curriculum will be designed with foundational modules that will evolve and uplevel the content over time to address the developments and emerging needs of AI technology. The topics will include an introduction to AI and generative AI, AI tools and technologies, applications in nursing, integration of AI into clinical workflows, ethical considerations and regulatory considerations, among a few. The material created will be integrated into the existing curriculum at Chamberlain University and Walden University by spring 2025, and eligible students will earn a certification upon completion.

ATGE’s Strategic Collaborations Bode Well

Adtalem has been paying more emphasis on partnering with corporations, hospitals, government agencies and professional organizations to design education programs aimed at teaching new skills to employees. It keeps on collaborating with different institutions to boost student enrollment.



During fiscal 2024, Adtalem engaged in various strategic collaborations that proved well for its industry position and growth prospects. During the third quarter of fiscal 2024, ATGE’s segment, Chamberlain University, announced a strategic partnership with the Emergency Nurses Association to offer an in-depth introduction to emergency nursing. Furthermore, during the fiscal second quarter, the company stated advancements in strategic partnerships with local health systems in several markets, including Los Angeles, Chicago, Miami and Detroit.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

ATGE’s shares gained 18.1% in the year-to-date period against the Zacks Schools industry’s 5.5% decline. The company aims to introduces an increased number of short-term programs to meet the students’ preferences and employers’ needs.

