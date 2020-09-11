US Markets
ATGE

Adtalem Global to buy Walden University for $1.48 bln

Contributor
Manas Mishra Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

For-profit school chain Adtalem Global Education Inc said on Friday it plans to buy Walden University from Laureate Education Inc for $1.48 billion in cash to expand its reach into healthcare education.

Repeats to additional subscribers with no changes to text

Sept 11 (Reuters) - For-profit school chain Adtalem Global Education Inc ATGE.N said on Friday it plans to buy Walden University from Laureate Education Inc LAUR.O for $1.48 billion in cash to expand its reach into healthcare education.

The deal adds to Adtalem's existing portfolio of medical schools, such as American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine and Ross University School of Medicine.

The combined company will have 26 campuses across 15 states and four countries, Adtalem said.

Morgan Stanley & Co LLC acted as Adtalem's financial adviser on the deal, while Goldman Sachs & Co LLC was Laureate's financial adviser.

Laureate's shares were up 11.5%, while Adtalem's stock was flat in morning trading.

(Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((Manas.Mishra@thomsonreuters.com; www.twitter.com/Manasmishra24; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 806749 2709))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ATGE LAUR

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: How Investors Start to Position Themselves in front of the Election

    WealthWise Financial CEO Loreen Gilbert joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss what she is watching in the markets as investors start to position themselves in front of the election.

    18 hours ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular