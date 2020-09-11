ATGE

Adtalem Global to buy Walden University for $1.48 bln

Manas Mishra Reuters
Sept 11 (Reuters) - Adtalem Global Education Inc ATGE.N said on Friday it plans to buy Walden University from Laureate Education Inc LAUR.O for $1.48 billion in cash to expand its reach into healthcare education.

