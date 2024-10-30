Adtalem Global Education price target raised to $95 from $90 at Barrington

Barrington analyst Alexander Paris raised the firm’s price target on Adtalem Global Education (ATGE) to $95 from $90 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares after the company reported fiscal Q1 results that “significantly” topped expectations and management raised its full-year guidance. The firm expects demand for healthcare professionals, which represents approximately 90% of Adtalem’s enrollment, will continue to outpace supply for the foreseeable future, the analyst tells investors in a post-earnings note.

