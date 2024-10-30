News & Insights

Stocks
ATGE

Adtalem Global Education price target raised to $95 from $90 at Barrington

October 30, 2024 — 09:20 am EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Barrington analyst Alexander Paris raised the firm’s price target on Adtalem Global Education (ATGE) to $95 from $90 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares after the company reported fiscal Q1 results that “significantly” topped expectations and management raised its full-year guidance. The firm expects demand for healthcare professionals, which represents approximately 90% of Adtalem’s enrollment, will continue to outpace supply for the foreseeable future, the analyst tells investors in a post-earnings note.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on ATGE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ATGE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.