Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) rises 5.9% this week, taking three-year gains to 12%

Investors can buy low cost index fund if they want to receive the average market return. But across the board there are plenty of stocks that underperform the market. Unfortunately for shareholders, while the Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) share price is up 12% in the last three years, that falls short of the market return. In the last year the stock has gained 10%.

On the back of a solid 7-day performance, let's check what role the company's fundamentals have played in driving long term shareholder returns.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

Over the last three years, Adtalem Global Education failed to grow earnings per share, which fell 49% (annualized). In this instance, recent extraordinary items impacted the earnings.

Earnings per share have melted like a stack of ice cubes, in stark contrast to the share price. So we'll need to take a look at some different metrics to try to understand why the share price remains solid.

It may well be that Adtalem Global Education revenue growth rate of 12% over three years has convinced shareholders to believe in a brighter future. In that case, the company may be sacrificing current earnings per share to drive growth, and maybe shareholder's faith in better days ahead will be rewarded.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. This free report showing analyst forecasts should help you form a view on Adtalem Global Education

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Adtalem Global Education has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 10% in the last twelve months. That's better than the annualised return of 2% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. Given the share price momentum remains strong, it might be worth taking a closer look at the stock, lest you miss an opportunity. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 1 warning sign with Adtalem Global Education , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

