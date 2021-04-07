Adtalem Global Education Inc.'s (NYSE:ATGE) Earnings Are Not Doing Enough For Some Investors

With a price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 7.4x Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) may be sending very bullish signals at the moment, given that almost half of all companies in the United States have P/E ratios greater than 23x and even P/E's higher than 43x are not unusual. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/E at face value as there may be an explanation why it's so limited.

Recent times have been advantageous for Adtalem Global Education as its earnings have been rising faster than most other companies. It might be that many expect the strong earnings performance to degrade substantially, which has repressed the P/E. If you like the company, you'd be hoping this isn't the case so that you could potentially pick up some stock while it's out of favour.

NYSE:ATGE Price Based on Past Earnings April 7th 2021

Keen to find out how analysts think Adtalem Global Education's future stacks up against the industry? In that case, our free report is a great place to start.

Is There Any Growth For Adtalem Global Education?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should far underperform the market for P/E ratios like Adtalem Global Education's to be considered reasonable.

If we review the last year of earnings growth, the company posted a terrific increase of 236%. Pleasingly, EPS has also lifted 460% in aggregate from three years ago, thanks to the last 12 months of growth. Accordingly, shareholders would have probably welcomed those medium-term rates of earnings growth.

Turning to the outlook, the next year should bring diminished returns, with earnings decreasing 51% as estimated by the four analysts watching the company. Meanwhile, the broader market is forecast to expand by 20%, which paints a poor picture.

In light of this, it's understandable that Adtalem Global Education's P/E would sit below the majority of other companies. Nonetheless, there's no guarantee the P/E has reached a floor yet with earnings going in reverse. Even just maintaining these prices could be difficult to achieve as the weak outlook is weighing down the shares.

The Bottom Line On Adtalem Global Education's P/E

Generally, our preference is to limit the use of the price-to-earnings ratio to establishing what the market thinks about the overall health of a company.

As we suspected, our examination of Adtalem Global Education's analyst forecasts revealed that its outlook for shrinking earnings is contributing to its low P/E. At this stage investors feel the potential for an improvement in earnings isn't great enough to justify a higher P/E ratio. Unless these conditions improve, they will continue to form a barrier for the share price around these levels.

You always need to take note of risks, for example - Adtalem Global Education has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

You might be able to find a better investment than Adtalem Global Education. If you want a selection of possible candidates, check out this free list of interesting companies that trade on a P/E below 20x (but have proven they can grow earnings).

