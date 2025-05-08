ADTALEM GLOBAL EDUCATION Earnings Results: $ATGE Reports Quarterly Earnings

ADTALEM GLOBAL EDUCATION ($ATGE) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported earnings of $1.92 per share, beating estimates of $1.69 by $0.23. The company also reported revenue of $466,060,000, beating estimates of $455,751,300 by $10,308,700.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $ATGE stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

ADTALEM GLOBAL EDUCATION Insider Trading Activity

ADTALEM GLOBAL EDUCATION insiders have traded $ATGE stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ATGE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DONNA J HRINAK has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 10,412 shares for an estimated $1,095,630 .

. MICHAEL BETZ (Pres. Walden University & CDO) sold 3,500 shares for an estimated $379,992

WILLIAM W BURKE sold 4,000 shares for an estimated $361,549

MICHAEL W MALAFRONTE purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $87,210

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

ADTALEM GLOBAL EDUCATION Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 173 institutional investors add shares of ADTALEM GLOBAL EDUCATION stock to their portfolio, and 143 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

ADTALEM GLOBAL EDUCATION Government Contracts

We have seen $26,050 of award payments to $ATGE over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.

ADTALEM GLOBAL EDUCATION Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ATGE in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 04/23/2025

BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 02/03/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for ADTALEM GLOBAL EDUCATION, check out Quiver Quantitative's $ATGE forecast page.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.