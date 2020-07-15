Adtalem Global Education Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for ATGE

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc (Symbol: ATGE) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $32.52, changing hands as high as $34.13 per share. Adtalem Global Education Inc shares are currently trading up about 5.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ATGE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ATGE's low point in its 52 week range is $19.76 per share, with $51.79 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $34.17.

