Adtalem Global Education (ATGE) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc (Symbol: ATGE) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $38.66, changing hands as low as $36.84 per share. Adtalem Global Education Inc shares are currently trading down about 6.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ATGE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ATGE's low point in its 52 week range is $27.85 per share, with $44.395 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $37.80.

