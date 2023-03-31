Adtalem Global Education (ATGE) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc (Symbol: ATGE) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $38.21, changing hands as high as $38.55 per share. Adtalem Global Education Inc shares are currently trading up about 3.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ATGE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, ATGE's low point in its 52 week range is $27.85 per share, with $44.395 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $38.60.
