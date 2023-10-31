Adtalem Global Education (ATGE) Price Target Increased by 7.24% to 55.42

The average one-year price target for Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) has been revised to 55.42 / share. This is an increase of 7.24% from the prior estimate of 51.68 dated October 4, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 53.53 to a high of 57.75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 7.88% from the latest reported closing price of 51.37 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 495 funds or institutions reporting positions in Adtalem Global Education. This is an increase of 14 owner(s) or 2.91% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ATGE is 0.19%, a decrease of 6.13%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.01% to 51,192K shares. The put/call ratio of ATGE is 1.20, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ariel Investments holds 3,623K shares representing 8.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,811K shares, representing a decrease of 5.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ATGE by 15.01% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,054K shares representing 7.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,315K shares, representing a decrease of 8.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ATGE by 20.66% over the last quarter.

ARGFX - Ariel Fund Investor Class holds 2,484K shares representing 6.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Invesco holds 1,366K shares representing 3.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,428K shares, representing a decrease of 4.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ATGE by 20.05% over the last quarter.

DFSVX - U.s. Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 1,239K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Adtalem Global Education Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Adtalem Global Education Inc. is a leading global education provider and the parent organization of American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Association of Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialists, Becker Professional Education, Chamberlain University, EduPristine, Ross University School of Medicine and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine.

