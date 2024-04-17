Adtalem Global Education (ATGE) Price Target Increased by 13.37% to 66.30

The average one-year price target for Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) has been revised to 66.30 / share. This is an increase of 13.37% from the prior estimate of 58.48 dated March 28, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 65.65 to a high of 68.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 45.14% from the latest reported closing price of 45.68 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 558 funds or institutions reporting positions in Adtalem Global Education. This is an increase of 45 owner(s) or 8.77% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ATGE is 0.22%, a decrease of 1.66%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.72% to 49,326K shares. The put/call ratio of ATGE is 4.18, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ariel Investments holds 2,773K shares representing 7.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,206K shares, representing a decrease of 15.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ATGE by 11.96% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,665K shares representing 6.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,806K shares, representing a decrease of 5.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ATGE by 13.00% over the last quarter.

ARGFX - Ariel Fund Investor Class holds 1,833K shares representing 4.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,189K shares, representing a decrease of 19.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ATGE by 7.25% over the last quarter.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 1,488K shares representing 3.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,212K shares, representing an increase of 18.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ATGE by 48.69% over the last quarter.

FTHNX - Fuller & Thaler Behavioral Small-Cap Equity Fund Investor Shares holds 1,405K shares representing 3.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 899K shares, representing an increase of 36.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ATGE by 128.78% over the last quarter.

Adtalem Global Education Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Adtalem Global Education Inc. is a leading global education provider and the parent organization of American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Association of Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialists, Becker Professional Education, Chamberlain University, EduPristine, Ross University School of Medicine and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine.

