Adtalem Global Education (ATGE) Price Target Increased by 12.64% to 174.93

The average one-year price target for Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) has been revised to $174.93 / share. This is an increase of 12.64% from the prior estimate of $155.30 dated September 27, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $170.69 to a high of $183.75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 13.61% from the latest reported closing price of $153.98 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 793 funds or institutions reporting positions in Adtalem Global Education. This is an increase of 52 owner(s) or 7.02% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ATGE is 0.23%, an increase of 0.49%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.31% to 44,761K shares. The put/call ratio of ATGE is 0.51, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,140K shares representing 5.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,303K shares , representing a decrease of 7.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ATGE by 16.47% over the last quarter.

Ariel Investments holds 1,376K shares representing 3.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,857K shares , representing a decrease of 34.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ATGE by 13.05% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,101K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,140K shares , representing a decrease of 3.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ATGE by 8.90% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 917K shares representing 2.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 998K shares , representing a decrease of 8.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ATGE by 17.23% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 866K shares representing 2.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 893K shares , representing a decrease of 3.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ATGE by 42.07% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.