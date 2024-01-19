Adtalem Global Education Announces New $300 Mln Share Buyback Program

(RTTNews) - Adtalem Global Education Inc. (ATGE) announced Friday that its Board of Directors has authorized a new share repurchase program, which allows Adtalem to repurchase up to $300 million of its common stock through Jan. 16, 2027.

The new share repurchase program comes after the completion of the $300 million share repurchase program authorized in February 2022. Since then, the company reduced shares outstanding by 23% at an average share repurchase price of $39.85.

The company has approximately 39.3 million shares of common stock outstanding as of January 16, 2024.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.