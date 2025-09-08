Is ADTALEM GBL EDU (ATGE) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Discretionary Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Consumer Discretionary stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Adtalem Global Education (ATGE) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Discretionary sector should help us answer this question.

Adtalem Global Education is a member of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group includes 255 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #9. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Adtalem Global Education is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ATGE's full-year earnings has moved 3.5% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that ATGE has returned about 48% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Consumer Discretionary companies have returned an average of 11.3%. As we can see, Adtalem Global Education is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another stock in the Consumer Discretionary sector, Lindblad Expeditions (LIND), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 23.6%.

In Lindblad Expeditions' case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 22.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Adtalem Global Education is a member of the Schools industry, which includes 18 individual companies and currently sits at #30 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 7.3% so far this year, so ATGE is performing better in this area.

Lindblad Expeditions, however, belongs to the Leisure and Recreation Services industry. Currently, this 28-stock industry is ranked #155. The industry has moved +12.3% so far this year.

Going forward, investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to Adtalem Global Education and Lindblad Expeditions as they could maintain their solid performance.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Adtalem Global Education Inc. (ATGE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Lindblad Expeditions (LIND) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.