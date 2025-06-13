Is ADTALEM GBL EDU (ATGE) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Discretionary Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Adtalem Global Education (ATGE) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Discretionary peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Adtalem Global Education is one of 255 individual stocks in the Consumer Discretionary sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #12 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Adtalem Global Education is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ATGE's full-year earnings has moved 5.1% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that ATGE has returned about 32% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Consumer Discretionary stocks have gained an average of 5.8%. As we can see, Adtalem Global Education is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another Consumer Discretionary stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Fox (FOXA). The stock has returned 10.8% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Fox's current year EPS has increased 3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Adtalem Global Education is a member of the Schools industry, which includes 17 individual companies and currently sits at #17 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 6% this year, meaning that ATGE is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Fox falls under the Broadcast Radio and Television industry. Currently, this industry has 19 stocks and is ranked #78. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +25.5%.

Investors interested in the Consumer Discretionary sector may want to keep a close eye on Adtalem Global Education and Fox as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

