Adtalem & CDEMA Unite to Boost Caribbean's Disaster Issues

Caribbean Center for Disaster Medicine (“CCDM”), a unit of Adtalem Global Education’s ATGE American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, has partnered with Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency (“CDEMA”) to enhance the region’s disaster-related medicine education and training.



With this collaboration CDEMA and CCDM will put together stakeholders as well as resources to train professionals and enable the public to prepare for disaster-related medical and healthcare issues.



It will provide educational pathway program for safeguarding as well as promoting the overall health of people of Sint Maarten before, during and after a disaster.



Health Care & International Institutions’ Performance Bodes Well



American University of the Caribbean (“AUC”) School of Medicine — one of the medical and veterinary schools of Adtalem — provides training to physicians. The institute’s service is enhanced by international learning experiences, a diverse learning community as well as emphasis on social accountability and engagement.



AUC’s collaborative learning environment features multitude student organizations, small class sizes, international training opportunities and a team-based learning culture. This enables doctors to be part of a team that delivers empathetic, extraordinary care to a diverse patient population.



Notably, Adtalem’s health care and international institutions have shown significant improvement in revenues and profitability since fiscal 2013. The company’s fiscal 2019 revenues increased primarily on higher contribution from the Medical and Healthcare as well as Financial Services segments. In the first quarter of fiscal 2020, revenues in the segment rose 2.7% from the year-ago quarter’s figure. Precisely, Medical and Veterinary schools’ revenues rose 2.9% year over year in the fiscal first quarter.



Price Performance





Shares of Adtalem have declined 26% so far this year against the industry’s 38.9% growth. The company has been recording lower profits in the past few quarters due to certain restructuring charges related to the closing of the Ross University School of Medicine campus in Dominica. Also, real estate consolidations and increased marketing-related expenses are other factors that led to the downside.



Nevertheless, collaborations and strategic initiatives undertaken are expected to drive growth and enable the company regain momentum. Notably, Adtalem expects to generate revenue growth in the range of 5-7% in the fiscal 2020.



