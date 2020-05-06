Adtalem (ATGE) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Enrollment Up Y/Y

Adtalem Global Education Inc. ATGE reported impressive earnings in third-quarter fiscal 2020. Its earnings not only topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate but also grew strongly on a year-over-year basis backed by new student enrollments, employer partnerships and prudent cost management across the business.



Shares of the company grew 1.4% in the after-hour trading session on May 5, post the earnings release.



As the near-term financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic is uncertain, it withdrew its previously issued guidance for fiscal 2020.



In the quarter under review, adjusted earnings came in at 81 cents per share, which topped the consensus mark of 67 cents by 20.9%. Earnings also grew 26.6% year over year on the back of solid enrollments and cost-saving initiatives.



Revenues & Operating Discussion



Adtalem reported revenues of $271.5 million, which lagged the consensus mark of $272.4 million by 0.3% but increased 4.9% year over year. During the fiscal third quarter, enrollment of new and total students grew 11.3% and 4.6% year over year, respectively.



Adjusted operating income from continuing operations of $56.3 million increased 18% year over year.



Segment Details



Medical and Healthcare: Revenues in the segment rose 1.7% from the year-ago figure to $227.3 million. Chamberlain University’s revenues increased 2.7% year over year.



In Chamberlain, revenues grew 5.4% year over year. New and total student enrollment increased 11.2% and 4.6% year over year in the January session, respectively. In the March session, the metrics rose 12.7% and 5.1%, respectively.



Medical and Veterinary schools’ revenues fell 3.3% year over year, mostly due to COVID-19-led reduced clinical weeks in March. Enrollment of new and total students grew 3.2% and 1.7% year over year, respectively, in January.



Adjusted operating income in the segment was $57.6 million, up 8.7% from the prior-year level. The upside was backed by strong enrollment for Chamberlain and reduced travel and discretionary spend, partially offset by corporate costs related to its former Business and Law segment.



Financial Services: Revenues in the segment totaled $44.1 million, up 22.8% year over year. Revenues at Becker decreased 5.3% year over year. OnCourse Learning contributed 19.3% to total revenues. However, revenues were somewhat impacted by the sale of Becker’s healthcare assets. Operating income declined 17.6% from the prior-year quarter to $4.2 million due to corporate costs.



Liquidity & Cash Flow



As of Mar 31, 2020, Adtalem had cash and cash equivalents of $167.8 million compared with $230.7 million in the corresponding year-ago period and $204.2 million at fiscal 2019-end. In the first nine months of fiscal 2020, cash provided by operating activities totaled $105.5 million compared with $128.5 million of cash provided by operating activities in the comparable year-ago period.



During the fiscal third quarter, Adtalem repurchased 1.2 million shares of common stock at an average purchase price of $31.67 for a total of $36.9 million.



Zacks Rank & Peer Release



Adtalem — which shares space with American Public Education, Inc. APEI and Laureate Education, Inc. LAUR in the Zacks Schools industry — currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Strategic Education, Inc. or SEI STRA reported stellar results in first-quarter 2020, wherein earnings and revenues not only topped analysts’ expectations but also grew from the year-ago level. The uptick was mainly backed by strong top-line numbers, and margins in Strayer and Capella universities.



