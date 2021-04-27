ADT Sues Amazon-owned Ring Over Blue Octagon Logo

(RTTNews) - Home security company ADT Inc. has filed a lawsuit against Amazon Inc.'s (AMZN) subsidiary Ring LLC alleging that the latter's designs are a direct copy of ADT's octagonal blue logo.

According to reports, ADT has requested a federal judge in Florida to immediately stop Ring from using its logo and also pay an undisclosed amount as compensation.

In its lawsuit, ADT has claimed that the blue octagon logo has confused customers who think that the companies are affiliated or connected. The company claimed that "the striking similarity" is evidence that Ring is trying "to reap the benefit of the goodwill associated with ADT's brand and reputation."

ADT says that it had asked Ring to stop using the logo in 2016, following which Ring removed the blue color but kept the octagon shape. "This type of confusion seriously undermines the goodwill that ADT has cultivated in its Famous Blue Octagon and irreparably harms ADT," the company added.

ADT also said in the filing that it is the owner of the 12 trademarks for the shape, color and look of the blue octagon logo.

