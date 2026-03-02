ADT Stock Falls 11% Over Decline In Earnings And Revenue In Q4

(RTTNews) - Shares of ADT Inc. (ADT) are falling about 11 percent during Monday morning trading following the announcement of the company's fourth-quarter financial results, which saw a decline in profit to $146 million, or $0.17 per share, compared to $197 million, or $0.20 per share, last year.

The company's stock is currently trading at $7.13, down 11.16 percent or $0.89, over the previous close of $8.02 on the New York Stock Exchange. It has traded between $6.65 and $8.94 in the past one year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 0.2% to $1.083 billion from $1.085 billion last year. Additionally, the company's board authorized a new $1.5 billion share repurchase program.

