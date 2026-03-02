Markets
ADT

ADT Stock Falls 11% Over Decline In Earnings And Revenue In Q4

March 02, 2026 — 10:46 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Shares of ADT Inc. (ADT) are falling about 11 percent during Monday morning trading following the announcement of the company's fourth-quarter financial results, which saw a decline in profit to $146 million, or $0.17 per share, compared to $197 million, or $0.20 per share, last year.

The company's stock is currently trading at $7.13, down 11.16 percent or $0.89, over the previous close of $8.02 on the New York Stock Exchange. It has traded between $6.65 and $8.94 in the past one year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 0.2% to $1.083 billion from $1.085 billion last year. Additionally, the company's board authorized a new $1.5 billion share repurchase program.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

ADT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.