ADT Q1 Profit Down, But Revenue Increases; Confirms Full-year Outlook

April 24, 2025 — 08:32 am EDT

(RTTNews) - ADT Inc. (ADT), a provider of security, interactive, and smart home solutions, Thursday reported income from continuing operations of $142 million or $0.16 per share for the first quarter, lower than $164 million or $0.17 per share in the same quarter a year ago.

Excluding one-time items, income from continuing operations was $186 million, or $0.21 per share, that beat the consensus estimate of $0.19 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Revenue for the quarter increased by 7% to $1.267 billion from $1.190 billion in the previous year.

The company's Board has declared a dividend of $0.055 per share to be paid on July 8, to shareholders of record on June 12.

For the full-year, the company continues to expect revenue in the range of $5.025 billion - $5.225 billion and adjusted EPS of $0.77 - $0.85. Analysts expect the company to report earnings of $0.82 per share on revenue of $5.12 billion for the year.

