ADT Prices 71 Mln Share Secondary Offering; Plans Repurchase Of 11 Mln Shares

July 25, 2025 — 05:15 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - ADT Inc. (ADT) has priced a secondary public offering of 71 million common shares held by affiliates of Apollo Global Management.

The offering, set to close on July 28, 2025, includes a 30-day option for underwriters to purchase an additional 10.65 million shares. ADT itself is not selling shares and will not receive proceeds from the offering.

Concurrently, ADT plans to repurchase approximately 11 million shares directly from the underwriters at the same price paid by them to the selling stockholders. This buyback falls under ADT's existing $500 million repurchase program and will exhaust the program's remaining capacity. The underwriters will not receive fees for shares included in the company's repurchase.

ADT currently trades at $8.49, or 2.02% lower on the NYSE.

