ADT (NYSE:ADT) Will Pay A Dividend Of US$0.035

The board of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 1st of July, with investors receiving US$0.035 per share. This means that the annual payment will be 1.3% of the current stock price, which is in line with the average for the industry.

While the dividend yield is important for income investors, it is also important to consider any large share price moves, as this will generally outweigh any gains from distributions. Investors will be pleased to see that ADT's stock price has increased by 45% in the last 3 months, which is good for shareholders and can also explain a decrease in the dividend yield.

ADT's Distributions May Be Difficult To Sustain

Solid dividend yields are great, but they only really help us if the payment is sustainable. While ADT is not profitable, it is paying out less than 75% of its free cash flow, which means that there is plenty left over for reinvestment into the business. This gives us some comfort about the level of the dividend payments.

Analysts are expecting EPS to grow by 34.3% over the next 12 months. It's encouraging to see things moving in the right direction, but this probably won't be enough for the company to turn a profit. The positive free cash flows give us some comfort, however, that the dividend could continue to be sustained.

ADT Is Still Building Its Track Record

NYSE:ADT Historic Dividend June 4th 2021

The company has maintained a consistent dividend for a few years now, but we would like to see a longer track record before relying on it. The most recent annual payment of US$0.14 is about the same as the first annual payment 3 years ago. We like that the dividend hasn't been shrinking. However we're conscious that the company hasn't got an overly long track record of dividend payments yet, which makes us wary of relying on its dividend income.

Dividend Growth Potential Is Shaky

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. Unfortunately things aren't as good as they seem. Earnings per share has been sinking by 18% over the last five years. Dividend payments are likely to come under some pressure unless EPS can pull out of the nosedive it is in. It's not all bad news though, as the earnings are predicted to rise over the next 12 months - we would just be a bit cautious until this becomes a long term trend.

ADT's Dividend Doesn't Look Sustainable

Overall, we don't think this company makes a great dividend stock, even though the dividend wasn't cut this year. The payments haven't been particularly stable and we don't see huge growth potential, but with the dividend well covered by cash flows it could prove to be reliable over the short term. This company is not in the top tier of income providing stocks.

As an example, we've identified 3 warning signs for ADT that you should be aware of before investing.

