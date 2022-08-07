ADT (NYSE:ADT) Is Paying Out A Dividend Of $0.035

The board of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 4th of October, with investors receiving $0.035 per share. This payment means that the dividend yield will be 1.7%, which is around the industry average.

ADT Might Find It Hard To Continue The Dividend

While it is always good to see a solid dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is feasible. ADT isn't generating any profits, and it is paying out a very high proportion of the cash it is earning. These payout levels would generally be quite difficult to keep up.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 19.2% over the next year. This is the right direction to be moving, but it is not enough to achieve profitability. Unless this happens fairly soon, the dividend could start to come under pressure.

NYSE:ADT Historic Dividend August 7th 2022

ADT Is Still Building Its Track Record

Looking back, the dividend has been stable, but the company hasn't been paying a dividend for very long so we can't be confident that the dividend will remain stable through all economic environments. The last annual payment of $0.14 was flat on the annual payment from4 years ago. ADT hasn't been paying a dividend for very long, so we wouldn't get to excited about its record of growth just yet.

The Dividend Has Limited Growth Potential

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. However, initial appearances might be deceiving. Over the past five years, it looks as though ADT's EPS has declined at around 14% a year. This steep decline can indicate that the business is going through a tough time, which could constrain its ability to pay a larger dividend each year in the future. On the bright side, earnings are predicted to gain some ground over the next year, but until this turns into a pattern we wouldn't be feeling too comfortable.

We're Not Big Fans Of ADT's Dividend

In summary, while it is good to see that the dividend hasn't been cut, we think that at current levels the payment isn't particularly sustainable. The company seems to be stretching itself a bit to make such big payments, but it doesn't appear they can be consistent over time. The dividend doesn't inspire confidence that it will provide solid income in the future.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for ADT (of which 1 is potentially serious!) you should know about. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.