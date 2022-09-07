ADT (NYSE:ADT) Is Due To Pay A Dividend Of $0.035

ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) will pay a dividend of $0.035 on the 4th of October. Based on this payment, the dividend yield will be 1.7%, which is fairly typical for the industry.

ADT Might Find It Hard To Continue The Dividend

Unless the payments are sustainable, the dividend yield doesn't mean too much. ADT isn't generating any profits, and it is paying out a very high proportion of the cash it is earning. These payout levels would generally be quite difficult to keep up.

Analysts expect the EPS to grow by 11.2% over the next 12 months. This is the right direction to be moving, but it is not enough to achieve profitability. Unfortunately, for the dividend to continue at current levels the company definitely needs to get there sooner rather than later. NYSE:ADT Historic Dividend September 7th 2022

ADT Is Still Building Its Track Record

The dividend has been pretty stable looking back, but the company hasn't been paying one for very long. This makes it tough to judge how it would fare through a full economic cycle. The payments haven't really changed that much since 4 years ago. Modest dividend growth is good to see, especially with the payments being relatively stable. However, the payment history is relatively short and we wouldn't want to rely on this dividend too much.

Dividend Growth Potential Is Shaky

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. Let's not jump to conclusions as things might not be as good as they appear on the surface. Earnings per share has been sinking by 14% over the last five years. Dividend payments are likely to come under some pressure unless EPS can pull out of the nosedive it is in. However, the next year is actually looking up, with earnings set to rise. We would just wait until it becomes a pattern before getting too excited.

ADT's Dividend Doesn't Look Great

In summary, while it is good to see that the dividend hasn't been cut, we think that at current levels the payment isn't particularly sustainable. The company seems to be stretching itself a bit to make such big payments, but it doesn't appear they can be consistent over time. Overall, this doesn't get us very excited from an income standpoint.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. For example, we've identified 2 warning signs for ADT (1 can't be ignored!) that you should be aware of before investing. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

