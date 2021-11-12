ADT (NYSE:ADT) Has Announced A Dividend Of US$0.035

The board of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 4th of January, with investors receiving US$0.035 per share. This makes the dividend yield 1.6%, which will augment investor returns quite nicely.

ADT Might Find It Hard To Continue The Dividend

While it is great to have a strong dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is sustainable. The company is paying out a large amount of its cash flows, even though it isn't generating any profit. This makes us feel that the dividend will be hard to maintain.

Analysts expect the EPS to grow by 33.7% over the next 12 months. While it is good to see income moving in the right direction, it still looks like the company won't achieve profitability. Unfortunately, for the dividend to continue at current levels the company definitely needs to get there sooner rather than later.

ADT Doesn't Have A Long Payment History

NYSE:ADT Historic Dividend November 12th 2021

Looking back, the dividend has been stable, but the company hasn't been paying a dividend for very long so we can't be confident that the dividend will remain stable through all economic environments. There hasn't been much of a change in the dividend over the last 4. ADT hasn't been paying a dividend for very long, so we wouldn't get to excited about its record of growth just yet.

The Dividend Has Limited Growth Potential

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. However, things aren't all that rosy. Over the past five years, it looks as though ADT's EPS has declined at around 14% a year. A sharp decline in earnings per share is not great from from a dividend perspective. Even conservative payout ratios can come under pressure if earnings fall far enough. It's not all bad news though, as the earnings are predicted to rise over the next 12 months - we would just be a bit cautious until this becomes a long term trend.

ADT's Dividend Doesn't Look Great

Overall, while some might be pleased that the dividend wasn't cut, we think this may help ADT make more consistent payments in the future. The company isn't making enough to be paying as much as it is, and the other factors don't look particularly promising either. Overall, the dividend is not reliable enough to make this a good income stock.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. For instance, we've picked out 1 warning sign for ADT that investors should take into consideration. We have also put together a list of global stocks with a solid dividend.

