ADT (NYSE:ADT) Has Affirmed Its Dividend Of $0.035

The board of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) has announced that it will pay a dividend of $0.035 per share on the 4th of October. This means the dividend yield will be fairly typical at 1.8%.

ADT Might Find It Hard To Continue The Dividend

While it is always good to see a solid dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is feasible. The company is paying out a large amount of its cash flows, even though it isn't generating any profit. These payout levels would generally be quite difficult to keep up.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 11.2%. While it is good to see income moving in the right direction, it still looks like the company won't achieve profitability. Unless this can be done in short order, the dividend might be difficult to sustain. NYSE:ADT Historic Dividend August 21st 2022

ADT Doesn't Have A Long Payment History

Looking back, the dividend has been stable, but the company hasn't been paying a dividend for very long so we can't be confident that the dividend will remain stable through all economic environments. The payments haven't really changed that much since 4 years ago. ADT hasn't been paying a dividend for very long, so we wouldn't get to excited about its record of growth just yet.

The Dividend Has Limited Growth Potential

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. However, initial appearances might be deceiving. ADT's EPS has fallen by approximately 14% per year during the past five years. Dividend payments are likely to come under some pressure unless EPS can pull out of the nosedive it is in. However, the next year is actually looking up, with earnings set to rise. We would just wait until it becomes a pattern before getting too excited.

ADT's Dividend Doesn't Look Great

Overall, while some might be pleased that the dividend wasn't cut, we think this may help ADT make more consistent payments in the future. The company's earnings aren't high enough to be making such big distributions, and it isn't backed up by strong growth or consistency either. We don't think that this is a great candidate to be an income stock.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. Just as an example, we've come across 2 warning signs for ADT you should be aware of, and 1 of them is a bit unpleasant. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

