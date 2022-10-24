ADT (NYSE:ADT) delivers shareholders favorable 9.3% CAGR over 3 years, surging 9.9% in the last week alone

Investors can buy low cost index fund if they want to receive the average market return. But in any diversified portfolio of stocks, you'll see some that fall short of the average. For example, the ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) share price return of 14% over three years lags the market return in the same period. Zooming in, the stock is up just 4.6% in the last year.

Since it's been a strong week for ADT shareholders, let's have a look at trend of the longer term fundamentals.

Given that ADT didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

ADT's revenue trended up 3.8% each year over three years. Considering the company is losing money, we think that rate of revenue growth is uninspiring. It's probably fair to say that the modest growth is reflected in the modest share price gain of 5% per year. It seems likely that we'll have to zoom in on the data more closely to understand if there is an opportunity here.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

This free interactive report on ADT's balance sheet strength is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. So for companies that pay a generous dividend, the TSR is often a lot higher than the share price return. In the case of ADT, it has a TSR of 31% for the last 3 years. That exceeds its share price return that we previously mentioned. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that ADT shareholders have gained 6.6% (in total) over the last year. And yes, that does include the dividend. The TSR has been even better over three years, coming in at 9% per year. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Take risks, for example - ADT has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

If you are like me, then you will not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

