ADT To Issue $1 Bln Senior Secured Notes Due 2033

September 30, 2025 — 11:33 am EDT

(RTTNews) - The ADT Security Corporation, a subsidiary of ADT Inc. (ADT), Tuesday announced that it plans to issue $1 billion in first-priority senior secured notes that are due in 2033.

The proceeds will be used to redeem $1.3 billion in 6.250 percent second-priority senior secured notes due in 2028, along with $300 million in new term loans and cash on hand.

The offering will be made to eligible institutional buyers and non-U.S. investors.

ADT is currently trading at $8.68 down $0.11 or 1.31 percent on the New York Stock Exchange

