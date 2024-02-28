ADT Inc. Reveals Advance In Q4 Bottom Line, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - ADT Inc. (ADT) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $576 million, or $0.59 per share. This compares with $151 million, or $0.16 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.04 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 7.2% to $1.222 billion from $1.317 billion last year.

ADT Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $576 Mln. vs. $151 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.59 vs. $0.16 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.04 -Revenue (Q4): $1.222 Bln vs. $1.317 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.