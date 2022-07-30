ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT): Are Analysts Optimistic?

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse ADT Inc.'s (NYSE:ADT) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. ADT Inc. provides security, automation, and smart home solutions to consumer and business customers in the United States. With the latest financial year loss of US$341m and a trailing-twelve-month loss of US$241m, the US$6.6b market-cap company alleviated its loss by moving closer towards its target of breakeven. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which ADT will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

Consensus from 5 of the American Consumer Services analysts is that ADT is on the verge of breakeven. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2022, before generating positive profits of US$43m in 2023. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven just over a year from now. What rate will the company have to grow year-on-year in order to breakeven on this date? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 109%, which is extremely buoyant. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

NYSE:ADT Earnings Per Share Growth July 30th 2022

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of ADT's upcoming projects, though, take into account that typically a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

Before we wrap up, there’s one issue worth mentioning. ADT currently has a debt-to-equity ratio of over 2x. Generally, the rule of thumb is debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, and the company has considerably exceeded this. A higher level of debt requires more stringent capital management which increases the risk in investing in the loss-making company.

There are too many aspects of ADT to cover in one brief article, but the key fundamentals for the company can all be found in one place – ADT's company page on Simply Wall St. We've also compiled a list of key factors you should further research:

Valuation: What is ADT worth today? Has the future growth potential already been factored into the price? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether ADT is currently mispriced by the market. Management Team: An experienced management team on the helm increases our confidence in the business – take a look at who sits on ADT’s board and the CEO’s background. Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records? Explore our free list of these great stocks here.

