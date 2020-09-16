ADT Inc. (ADT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 17, 2020

Dividends
ADT Inc. (ADT) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 17, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.035 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 02, 2020. Shareholders who purchased ADT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that ADT has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $10.8, the dividend yield is 1.3%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ADT was $10.8, representing a -37.25% decrease from the 52 week high of $17.21 and a 217.18% increase over the 52 week low of $3.41.

ADT is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Paychex, Inc. (PAYX) and Rollins, Inc. (ROL). ADT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.89. Zacks Investment Research reports ADT's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 1283.33%, compared to an industry average of -.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ADT Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

