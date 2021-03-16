ADT Inc. (ADT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 17, 2021

ADT Inc. (ADT) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 17, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.035 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased ADT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that ADT has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of ADT was $8.25, representing a -52.06% decrease from the 52 week high of $17.21 and a 142.29% increase over the 52 week low of $3.41.

ADT is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB) and Paychex, Inc. (PAYX). ADT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.83. Zacks Investment Research reports ADT's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 302.78%, compared to an industry average of 18.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ADT Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to ADT through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have ADT as a top-10 holding:

Global X Internet of Things ETF (SNSR).

The top-performing ETF of this group is SNSR with an increase of 21.64% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of ADT at 4%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.