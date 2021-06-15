ADT Inc. (ADT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 16, 2021

ADT Inc. (ADT) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 16, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.035 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased ADT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that ADT has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $11.59, the dividend yield is 1.21%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ADT was $11.59, representing a -32.66% decrease from the 52 week high of $17.21 and a 78.86% increase over the 52 week low of $6.48.

ADT is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB) and United Rentals, Inc. (URI). ADT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.49. Zacks Investment Research reports ADT's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 300%, compared to an industry average of 7.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ADT Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to ADT through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have ADT as a top-10 holding:

Global X Internet of Things ETF (ADT)

SPDR S&P Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF (ADT)

ALPS ETF Trust ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF (ADT).

The top-performing ETF of this group is SIMS with an increase of 5.71% over the last 100 days. SNSR has the highest percent weighting of ADT at 5.13%.

