ADT Inc. (ADT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 15, 2021

ADT Inc. (ADT) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 15, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.035 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 04, 2022. Shareholders who purchased ADT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 8th quarter that ADT has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $8.16, the dividend yield is 1.72%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ADT was $8.16, representing a -30.7% decrease from the 52 week high of $11.78 and a 21.25% increase over the 52 week low of $6.73.

ADT is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Gartner, Inc. (IT) and United Rentals, Inc. (URI). ADT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.48. Zacks Investment Research reports ADT's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 175%, compared to an industry average of 8.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the adt Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to ADT through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have ADT as a top-10 holding:

Global X Internet of Things ETF (SNSR).

The top-performing ETF of this group is SNSR with an increase of 7.35% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of ADT at 3.32%.

