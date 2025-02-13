ADT Inc. Scheduled to Release Q4 and Full Year 2024 Financial Results on February 27, 2025

ADT Inc. will announce its Q4 2024 financial results on Feb. 27, followed by a conference call.

ADT Inc. announced that it will release its fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results on February 27, 2025, before the market opens. Following the release, the company's management will host a conference call at 10 a.m. ET to discuss the results and answer questions. Interested participants can listen to a live webcast on the investor relations website, with a replay available within 24 hours. Additionally, callers can join the live conference using specific toll-free numbers and access codes, with an audio replay offered for one week after the call. ADT Inc. focuses on providing innovative safety and security solutions for homes and businesses across the U.S.

ADT Inc. will provide a timely update on its fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results, which is significant for stakeholders and investors wanting to understand the company's performance.

The scheduled conference call provides an opportunity for direct communication between management and investors, enhancing transparency and investor relations.

The availability of a live webcast and replay options demonstrates ADT's commitment to accessibility and keeping its stakeholders informed.

ADT emphasizes its value proposition of safe, smart, and sustainable solutions, reinforcing its positioning in the security solutions market and highlighting its competitive advantages.

None

When will ADT Inc. announce its Q4 and full year 2024 results?

ADT Inc. will announce its fourth quarter and full year 2024 results on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025, before the market opens.

How can I listen to the ADT conference call?

You can listen to the ADT conference call live on the investor relations website or by dialing 1-800-715-9871 (domestic) or 1-646-307-1963 (international).

What time is the ADT conference call scheduled?

The ADT conference call is scheduled for 10 a.m. ET on February 27, 2025.

Will there be a replay of the ADT conference call available?

Yes, a replay of the conference call will be available for one week after the event.

What services does ADT Inc. provide?

ADT Inc. provides safe, smart, and sustainable solutions for individuals, homes, and small businesses, focusing on security and customer experience.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

BOCA RATON, Fla., Feb. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



ADT Inc.



(NYSE: ADT) will release its fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results before the market opens on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025. Following the release, management will host a conference call at 10 a.m. ET to discuss the financial results and lead a question-and-answer session.





Participants may listen to a live webcast through the investor relations website at



investor.adt.com



. A replay of the webcast will be available on the website within 24 hours of the live event.





Alternatively, participants may listen to the live call by dialing 1-800-715-9871 (domestic) or 1-646-307-1963 (international), and providing the access code 4948265. An audio replay will be available for one week following the call, and can be accessed by dialing 1-800-770-2030 (domestic) or 1-609-800-9909 (international), and providing the access code 4948265.







About ADT Inc.







ADT provides safe, smart and sustainable solutions for people, homes and small businesses. Through innovative offerings, unrivaled safety and a premium customer experience, all delivered by the largest network of smart home security professionals in the U.S., we empower people to protect and connect to what matters most.



