ADT Inc. Reveals Advance In Q1 Income

(RTTNews) - ADT Inc. (ADT) reported earnings for its first quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's earnings came in at $169 million, or $0.19 per share. This compares with $142 million, or $0.15 per share, last year.

Excluding items, ADT Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $191 million or $0.23 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 0.9% to $1.279 billion from $1.267 billion last year.

ADT Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $169 Mln. vs. $142 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.19 vs. $0.15 last year. -Revenue: $1.279 Bln vs. $1.267 Bln last year.

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